Police issue Canada-wide warrant for federal offender who breached parole
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 10:39AM EDT
TORONTO - Provincial police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who breached parole.
Officers say Keith James, 33, is serving a two-year federal sentence for two counts of robbery and one count of theft under $5,000.
They say he is known to frequent the areas of Barrie, Ont., and Angus, Ont.
Police say he is 200 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.
They say anyone who has had contact with James or any information on his whereabouts should get in touch with police.