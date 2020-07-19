

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following several attempted hammer attacks at a Scarborough park.

Police were called to the area of Orton Park and Ellesmere Roads on Saturday after an unknown man attempted to attack a woman with a hammer while walking through Heather Heights Woods Park.

“There have been several reported incidences of similar circumstances and this general description, in this area,” police said in a news release on Sunday.

“These attacks have occurred each time at random, are unprovoked against members of the public with no warning.”

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, approximately five-foot-eight tall, and was wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts.

He fled the scene on foot and was last seen east towards Orton Park Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.