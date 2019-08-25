

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a possible hazardous material was dispersed in a Riverdale park on Saturday.

Police said they were called in the Joel Weeks Parkette, near Queen Street and Don Valley Parkway, after pet owners reported dogs possibly being poisoned.

"As a result of the investigation police are concerned that an undetermined poison may have been left within the park area and has the potential to harm children and small animal," police said in a statement.

The delivery method for the substance is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the possible distribution of the substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.