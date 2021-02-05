Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man allegedly attempted to lure a seven-year-old girl in Scarborough earlier this week.

Officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Neilson and Ellesmere roads.

Police said that the girl was playing on the front step of a home at the time when she was approached by a man.

He attempted to lure her away, according to officers, but she ran inside the residence and told an adult.

The man then fled the area, police said.

He is described by police as having a brown complexion, in his 20s, standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall with an average build. At the time of the incident, he was clean shaven with short wavy black hair and was wearing a grey long-sleeve sweater and black pants.

Police said he was also carrying a circular black plastic food container and was not wearing a mask.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation, or video surveillance footage of the incident, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.