

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in two separate incidents in Cherry Beach.

The latest incident happened on Sept. 15 at the Martin Goodman Trail between Cherry Beach and Regatta Road.

Police said a woman was walking in the area between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. when an unknown man sexually assaulted her.

Another woman was sexually assaulted in the same area by an unknown man in the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

The suspect is described as a man with a brown skin tone, a stocky build, a round face, clean-shaven, with brown eyes and full lips.

He is between the ages of 25 to 30 years old and approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight tall.

Police said in one instance, the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark-coloured track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.