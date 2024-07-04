Police have issued a public safety alert after a woman was filmed while in a changing room at a store in Etobicoke last week.

Police say that the incident took place at a business near North Queen Street and the Queensway on June 27.

It is alleged the woman was in a changing room when she observed a cell phone being held under the stall wall.

Police say that the suspect “appeared to capture images of the victim” before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Police have released multiple images of a suspect in the case.

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, clean-shaven with a medium build and short receding dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue pants with a blue and red T-shirt.

“Police are asking the public to be aware, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to police,” the public safety alert issued on Thursday notes.