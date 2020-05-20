Police have issued a public safety alert following a series of distraction thefts in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to police, the perpetrators are believed to be a group of two or three women who travel around in a vehicle.

Police say one woman will get out of the vehicle and approach people before showing them a piece of jewelry that she claims belonged to her father.

The suspect, police say, then places fake jewelry on the victim’s neck and at the same time, removes the victim’s personal jewelry.

The woman is believed to be between the ages of 40 to 45 and has red hair worn in a bun.

One of the women in the group, police say, was seen wearing long, gold earrings, a floral blouse, a long purple or blue shawl, a black skirt, and black running shoes.

The vehicle the suspects are seen travelling in is a white, four-door Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, according to police.

“The public is asked to be aware of any suspicious vehicles or suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Wednesday.