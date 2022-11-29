Peel Regional Police are warning the public about a suspicious vehicle spotted around a school in Brampton.

Police said the vehicle was spotted in the vicinity of a school near Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road shortly after noon.

The school’s principal received information that two males and two females in the car attempted to pull someone who might have been a student into the vehicle. The principal then contacted police, who ran the license plate and discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

No injuries have been reported and there is no lockdown at the school, but police say they are looking for the vehicle and they are asking people to keep an eye out for it.

The vehicle is described as a grey Toyota with the license plate BSCJ 812. It was last seen eastbound on Williams Parkway.

Police are advising anyone who spots it to call 911 rather than approach it.