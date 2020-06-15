

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in Vaughan are urging pet owners to keep their furry ones indoors when unattended after four cats were found dead in a Woodbridge park over the past month.

York Regional Police say that on May 19, Animal Control officers were called to Belair Way Park, off Trevor Street, west of Weston Road and south of Langstaff Road, for a report of three cats found dead.

They found a fourth dead cat in the park on June 13.

“In each of the cases the cats were found to have been killed as a result of injuries that investigators do not believe had been accidental or a result of a predatory animal,” officers said in a news release issued on Monday.

Anyone who saw something or has video footage of the park from the last several weeks is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7493.