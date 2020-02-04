

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following an alleged incident of indecent exposure near Yorkdale Shopping Centre last month.

Police said that on Jan. 10 around 12:30 p.m. they responded to a call for an “indecent act” in the area of Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said that a man entered a clothing store and followed an employee while performing an indecent act and exposing himself. Police allege that at one point the man appeared to try and touch the employee.

The man is described by police as 18 to 20 years old, standing five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, with brown eyes, a thin moustache and possible earring in the right ear.

Police said the man was wearing black running shoes, dark khaki pants, a white shirt and a tan bomber-style parka with fur-trimmed hood at the time of the incident. The man was also wearing a black “Yukon” style hat with a black backpack that had a white stripe down the middle.

Investigators with Toronto police released images of the man on Tuesday in hopes of identifying him.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, police could not confirm that the incident happened within Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

0204 00:15 Public Sfty Alert, Dufferin St & Wilson Ave Area, Indecent Exposure https://t.co/9FvhYbByeK — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 4, 2020

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 416-222-TIPS (8477).