

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are issuing a warning to parents to have a conversation with their children about potential health hazards after discarded syringes were found near a school for the second time in as many weeks.

The warning comes after a child picked up a discarded syringe in a playground area in the rear of Montrose Junior Public School, on Montrose Avenue, near Harbord Street at around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said the child picked up the syringe and later notified a teacher, who found another discarded syringe in the same area.

The child was not poked by the syringe, police said.

The incident comes less than a week after a similar occurrence in another part of the city.

On Sept. 4, three children were taken to hospital to be treated after they were poked by discarded syringes that they picked up near an elementary school in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Avenue West area.

Police have not drawn a connection between the two incidents, but are advising parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of picking up strange objects.

"Parents are reminded to have a conversation with their children about the potential health and safety hazards of discarded syringes," police said in a news release Monday evening. "Children should be advised not touch syringes and to notify an adult immediately. Adults should exercise caution if they decide to remove the syringe, and call 3-1-1 to request a pick up."



