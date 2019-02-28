

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with three separate sexual assaults that took place inside various residences in North York, including one that involved a 14-year-old girl.

The first of the alleged offences took place on Aug. 8 when a 14-year-old girl attended a residence in the Four Winds Drive and Keele Street area in the Village at York University neighbourhood. Police say the girl was sexually assaulted while at the residence.

The second alleged offence occurred on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at a residence in the Sentinel Road and Cook Road area nearby. Police say that a 21-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted inside that residence.

The latest offence occurred on Sunday. Police say a 17-year-old girl attended a residence in the Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive area, where she was sexually assaulted and assaulted.

Lamar Anthony Howe, 21, of Toronto, is wanted on 19 charges, including sexual assault, assault with a weapon and assault.

Police say that they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.