

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police issued more than 1,700 tickets during a four-day blitz that coincided with the return of students to classes earlier this month.

The blitz took place between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 and enforcement mostly focused on roads in the immediate vicinity of schools.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that they issued a total of 1,754 tickets, including 873 citations for sign offences and 625 citations for speeding.

Sgt. Brett Moore said in the release that speeding, driving while distracted and parking illegally can all contribute to collisions and that risk is amplified in school zones.

He said that during the blitz officers stopped “too many” drivers whose behavior was putting children at risk.

“Collisions do happen but by slowing down and keeping your eye on the road, it can prevent children from being seriously injured,” he said. “Parking illegally to drop someone off, speeding, being distracted or not stopping completely at a stop sign, are just some of the bad driving habits we see daily. You cannot take back a collision after it has happened.”

During the blitz, officers with Traffic Services were posted outside schools to educate and remind drivers about traffic safety.