Toronto police say they are stepping up patrols in Leaside as officers investigate the stalking of a young girl in the neighbourhood.

In a news release issued Friday, police said an investigation was launched last week in connection with the stalking of a 12-year-old girl in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Avenue.

Investigators say in early July, the girl was walking in the area one afternoon when a man driving a silver or grey Jeep Cherokee slowed as he passed her.

Police say the man drove ahead, made a U-Turn, and then continued to follow her for several blocks as she walked.

According to investigators, the girl has been followed “several times” on different days since then.

“Local officers have been made aware and extra patrols will continue in the area,” police said in the news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.