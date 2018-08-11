

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga that left another man in hospital early Saturday.

According to Peel police, both men were in a residence in the area of Windsor Hill Boulevard and Cinnamon Road at around 3 a.m. when they became involved in a dispute.

Police said that during the altercation, one of the men pulled out a knife and assaulted the other.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, where he remains for observation in stable condition.

Officers were called and a suspect was arrested at the scene a short time after the incident.

Police said Gibril Saleyh Luvengani of Mississauga has been charged with attempted murder.

He made a court appearance earlier today.