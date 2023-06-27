York Regional Police (YRP) have laid more than 40 charges against three men in connection with investigations into a series of commercial break-ins in Newmarket, Aurora and Richmond Hill.

Earlier this month, police received multiple reports from businesses, mostly restaurants, claiming that they’d been broken into and had various valuables stolen by unknown suspects.

“Through investigation, three suspects were identified,” YRP said in a press release.

“Investigators believe they were acting independently and were not cooperating with each other.”

Police say they arrested the three male suspects, all of whom have no fixed address, last week in Newmarket.

James Hastings, 33, was initially charged with 18 counts of breaking and entering, but has since been linked to additional incidents, including six break-ins that allegedly occurred overnight on June 19 in Richmond Hill.

“Hastings now faces a total of 29 counts of breaking and entering,” the press release read.

Jonathan Power, 31, is charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering, and 41-year-old Bruce Hardgrove is charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Police say the investigations into these break-ins are ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

“YRP reminds business owners to be alert in and around their property at all times. Consider the following crime prevention tips,” police added in the press release.

• “Keep businesses well-lit and try to keep the interior visible to the public

• Be sure to contact police right away if you observe suspicious or criminal behavior. Trust your instincts. Police will respond

• Security systems, including alarms and video, should be installed, monitored and regularly maintained

• Keep valuables concealed and secured when the store is closed

• Avoid keeping excessive cash on site and consider storing large bills in a time-delayed safe”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the YRP #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7142, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.