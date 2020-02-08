

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man who was caught on video in a violent altercation with TTC special constables on a streetcar on Friday has been charged, Toronto police say.

The incident happened on-board a streetcar on the 501 Queen route, near River Street, shortly before 8 a.m.

In the 12-second video posted on Twitter, the constables are seen attempting to subduethe man. One of them pins him to a streetcar seat, while the other sprays some sort of foam on him.

The rider who captured the video said the man had kicked off his shoes and was yelling at random people before he was approached by the constables who asked to see proof of payment.

He said an exchange ensued between the two parties before it escalated and led to shoving and then punches.

The transit agency said in a statement Friday that the incident occurred during a routine fare inspection.

“The altercation involving two TTC Special Constables took place after they were approached by several customers on board the vehicle who had concerns,” the statement said.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said there would be an independent investigation into the incident.

Mayor John Tory and several city councillors condemned the handling of the man, calling it “very disconcerting” and “unacceptable.”

Neither the TTC nor Toronto police confirmed what substance was sprayed on the man.

Police said the man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats and two counts of assaulting an officer.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

CUPE calls for the release of full security video

The union representing special constables and fare inspectors is calling for the TTC to release the CCTV footage of the incident in its entirety to the public.

“We urge the commission to release the video from the moment the accused stepped onto the vehicle to transfer of custody to Toronto Police,” CUPE Local 5089 said in a statement. “We are confident that once the video is released to the public, any reasonable person will see that our members’ actions were justified and in line with their duties as peace officers.”

The union said the incident falls directly in line with the roles, responsibilities and authorities of a TTC special constable.

“We fully support the actions of our members and that the level of force used falls well within the parameters of the Provincial Use of Force model. This is the standard in the Province of Ontario,” CUPE local 5089 said.

The union said it is unacceptable and unprofessional for politicians to rush judgement over a video.

“Their careless, self-serving comments have driven the forum away from independent public opinion and taken away the facts and issues of the incident.”