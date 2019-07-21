Police lay impaired driving charges after crash in Parkwoods
Police laid impaired driving charges following a crash in Parkwoods.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 10:18AM EDT
One person is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in the city’s Parkwoods neighbourhood overnight.
The crash occurred near York Mills Road and Fenside Drive at around midnight.
Police say a vehicle flipped over in the area and struck two trees.
No serious injuries were reported but police say the driver of the vehicle was later charged with impaired driving.