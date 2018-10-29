

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police have lifted a lockdown order at a Hamilton high school after investigating threats made to the school Monday morning.

“We’ve received a threat in relation to Bishop Ryan High School,” Supt. Will Mason of Hamilton police told reporters. “We take these type of threats very seriously, especially in relation to what’s happened in the States recently.”

According to Mason, the school received several phone calls indicating a threat shortly before 8 a.m.

Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown just as buses started arriving. Those buses were diverted away from the school, but many students were already inside the building when the lockdown went into effect.

“It is a very large school and there are a great number of students there which obviously makes moving through it a fairly slow and methodical process,” Mason said.

The lockdown was lifted at around 12:30 p.m. after police say no evidence was found to support the threat.

It’s not yet clear who made the threat, but police are working on identifying the source.

“We put a lot of resources into investigating the nature and the origin of the threat and we anticipate being able to determine where the threat came from,” Mason said.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Police say parents can now pick up their children at the rear of the building.

Authorities are expected to provide more information about the investigation at around 1 p.m.