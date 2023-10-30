Police have lifted a shelter-in-place order in St. Catharine’s after "exhausting" search efforts for a man allegedly involved in an attempted robbery on Monday morning.

Residents in St. Catharines, Ont. were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors Monday after police received reports of an armed male in the area of Lake and Scott streets, just north of Queen Elizabeth Way, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), a male went into an Enterprise Truck Rental in the area and allegedly displayed a gun before demanding keys to a vehicle.

He then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a male, wearing a red face mask with a white pattern, a black hoodie, black pants, and dark sunglasses.

Just after 10:20 a.m., police lifted the shelter in place, saying they had “exhausted search efforts” in the area, and that, at this time, they believed there was no threat to public safety.