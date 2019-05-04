

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have located a driver involved in a fail-to-remain collision in Brampton that left another driver with serious injuries.

The collision occurred near Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m.

Video footage from the scene on Saturday morning showed a white car in the intersection with significant damage to its front end. Debris, including a front bumper, was also seen scattered across the roadway.

At around 8:30 a.m. police confirmed that they have located the second vehicle involved in the collision as well as its driver. That driver, however, has not been taken into custody at this point.

“We have the driver of that first vehicle who was taken to a trauma centre but the Major Collision Bureau will be following up with the other driver that was involved as well and looking into the circumstances of what transpired,” Const. Heather Cannon told CP24. “There have been no charges laid at this point, we are simply investigating and looking into the circumstances.”

There was poor visibility in the area at the time of the collision due to some fog but Cannon said that it is too soon to say whether that could have been a contributing factor.

She said that right now police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it.

“We are always looking for any information the public may have and if they have video surveillance on their properties or dashcam video that would be very helpful,” she said.

The intersection of Steeles Avenue and Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed for several hours while police conducted a full investigation at the scene but reopened just after 9 a.m.