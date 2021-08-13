Peel police have located the family of a three-year-old girl who was found at a bus terminal in Mississauga Friday morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said a girl was found at a bus terminal on Goreway Drive, near Derry Road.

“We did receive a call from a concerned citizen this morning just after 430 in the morning saying that there was a young child running around a bus terminal at 7205 Goreway Drive in Mississauga, which is at the Westwood Mall,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 Friday morning.

Patten said the girl was found in good condition.

“From my understanding, she was very happy, she's just running around having a good time.”

Police released a photo and description of the girl.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police said they located the girl's family.

"The child's family has been located nearby and is being transported home. Children's Aid Society has been contacted and will be attending the residence. - Thank you to the public and media outlets for their assistance," Peel police tweeted.

It is unknown why the child was separated from her family.