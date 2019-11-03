

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A female victim from a possible abduction in Vaughan on Saturday has been located, and a man has been arrested charged.

York Region Police responded to the area of Barhill Road and Rutherford Road just before 3 p.m. on Nov 2, after receiving several reports of a man grabbing a female victim by the hair, and throwing her into a grey or silver Audi SUV.

Investigators located the vehicle and victim in Markham.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries, and the suspect was arrested and charged.

Giancarlo Falquez-Merchan, 24, of Markham has been charged with breach of court order and assault.

The victim and suspect know each other and this was not a random incident, police say.

Falquez-Merchan will be appearing in court today.