

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have located four youths who disappeared Monday night and were believed to be in the company of one another.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24 earlier in the day that the youths, who are all between the ages of 12 and 13, are believed to have attended a movie at a theatre in the Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue area and were last seen together at around 11:30 p.m.

She said that the youths failed to return home after the movies and did not show up at school either.

“Police were contacted by the parents who are obviously concerned,” she said at the time. “We are doing everything we can to try and locate them.”

Police did not set up a command post as part of their search at this point, though Arrogante said that officers were concerned for the safety of the youths.

At 4:30 p.m., police said that all the youths had been found safe. It is not immediately clear where they were found.