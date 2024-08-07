Four men from Toronto are each facing several firearms-related charges after police raided an address in the city’s east end earlier this week.

On Monday, members of the 55 Division’s Major Crime Unit along with the Emergency Task Force executed a Criminal Code search warrant near Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Police said at that time they located a loaded handgun, a replica handgun, a replica sub-machine gun, and firearm ammunition.

Police subsequently arrested and charged Toronto residents Shandeep Singh, 20, Amirk Singh, 51, Harpreet Kaur, 50, and 29-year-old Rajwant Kaur.

Shandeep Singh was scheduled to appear in bail court on Aug 6, while Amirk Singh, Harpreet Kaur, and Rajwant Kaur have a Sept. 19 court date.

