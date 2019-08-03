

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A 10-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours in Oshawa has been located in good health, police say.

The girl was reported missing after being last seen walking northbound from her residence on Colborne Street East at around 8:05 a.m.

Police previosuly said that “numerous officers” searched the neighbourhood but were unable to locate her.

At around 2 p.m., however, police confirmed that the girl had been found in good health.