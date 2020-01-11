Police locate missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Midtown
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 9:27AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 11, 2020 1:00PM EST
Police say they have located a missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Midtown on Friday morning.
The woman went missing from the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10:15 a.m.
Officers conducted searches of the area and issued an appeal to media for assistance locating her.
On Saturday afternoon, officers confirmed that the woman had been found.