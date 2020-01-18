Police locate missing elderly man last seen in Etobicoke
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 18, 2020 8:41AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 18, 2020 1:51PM EST
Police say they have located an elderly man last seen in Etobicoke on Friday.
Police previously said the 82-year-old was last spotted in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road on Friday.
A command post was set up at 301 Dixon Road for the police search and on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed that the elderly man was found.