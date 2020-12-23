A vulnerable man who was the subject of an exhaustive search in York Region has been located in “good health,” police say.

Sundarlingam Periyathamby, 52, left his residence on Antrin Street, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road, at around 2 p.m. on Tueaday.

On Wednesday, police set up a command post and released video of Periyathamby walking on Dalhousie Street with the clothing he is believed to be wearing.

Periyathamby, however, was located later on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that a call from a concerned citizen led them to his location in Vaughan. He has since been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Our search and rescue unit is out conducting extensive ground search. We are seeking public assistance with anyone who has surveillance footage at their residence that may have captured any footage of our missing person as well as any dash cam footage...," York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Steve Yan said to the media earlier in the day.

A command post was set up in a parking lot at 5400 Steeles Avenue West, east of Martin Grove Road.