Police have located a 66-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday night.

The woman had been last seen in the vicinity of the Scarborough Soccer Centre in the St. Clair and Warden avenues area at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday morning, police said that they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety due to the extreme cold.

The woman, however, was located early Saturday afternoon.