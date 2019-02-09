Police locate missing woman after expressing concerns about her safety
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:28AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019 12:59PM EST
Police have located a 66-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday night.
The woman had been last seen in the vicinity of the Scarborough Soccer Centre in the St. Clair and Warden avenues area at around 7 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday morning, police said that they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety due to the extreme cold.
The woman, however, was located early Saturday afternoon.