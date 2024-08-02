Halton Regional Police say they have now located the parents of a toddler found wandering in Burlington early this morning.

According to police, the boy, who is believed to be around two years old, was found walking on his own in the area of Walkers Line and Spruce Avenue. Police added that the child is safe and has no apparent injuries.

In a post on social media, police said they are trying to find the child’s parents. At around 8:30 a.m., police confirmed that the toddler's parents had been found.