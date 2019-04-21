

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have found three siblings who were last seen in Midtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Investigators say Laura Emilia Cortez, 14, and her younger siblings Ernesto and Mia Cortez, both 12, were last seen together in the area of Vaughan Road and St. Clair Avenue West at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

They were located shortly after 6 p.m., Toronto police said.