

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have located multiple shell casings at the scene of a reported shooting in Scarborough but no victims.

The shell casings were found on John Tabor Trail, which is in the vicinity of McLevin and Morningside avenues.

Police say that it is possible that the shooting took place in nearby John Tabor Park.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however no suspects were apprehended.