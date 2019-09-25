Police located shell casings but no victims after Scarborough shooting
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on John Tabor Trail early Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:47AM EDT
Police say that they have located multiple shell casings at the scene of a reported shooting in Scarborough but no victims.
The shell casings were found on John Tabor Trail, which is in the vicinity of McLevin and Morningside avenues.
Police say that it is possible that the shooting took place in nearby John Tabor Park.
Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however no suspects were apprehended.