Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly used a knife to slash a victim in the chest and face on Friday in an unprovoked attack.

The Toronto Police Service issued a press release on Monday asking for help with the investigation into the incident that happened in the area of Sunrise and Victoria Park avenues at around 12:17 p.m.

Police reported that the suspect, unprovoked, attacked a man in his 20s while he was walking on a pathway. The suspect allegedly jumped on the victim’s back and punched him numerous times in the head, police said.

The suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and slashed the victim in the chest and face. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a five-foot-ten male between the ages of 30 and 35 years old with dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black Adidas shoes.

Police are asking people to not approach the suspect if located and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).