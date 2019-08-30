

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that two groups of suspects remain outstanding after an apparent shootout in front of a restaurant in Ajax late Thursday night.

Police say that they were first dispatched to Rum Diaries Restaurant and Lounge on Bayly Street at around 11:30 p.m. for a report of two groups of males who were exchanging fire.

Once officers arrived on scene they spotted a group of suspects leaving the area in a vehicle and began a pursuit.

Police say that they followed the vehicle into Toronto with support from Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police.

At some point, police say that the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall at a housing complex on Driftwood Court and the three male suspects inside it got out and fled on foot.

Police have since seized the vehicle, though the three suspects remain outstanding.

Police say that they are also looking for a second group of males who fled the scene of the earlier shooting. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Police say that they expect that surveillance footage will assist them in their investigation.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the earlier shooting.