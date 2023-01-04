Peel police are searching for two male suspects after one person was shot with a BB gun in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Duke of York and Burnhamthorpe Road West at around 9:45 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police have released limited descriptions of the suspects. One of them is five-foot-11 with a heavy build and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

The other suspect is about five-foot-six with a skinny build and was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and black shoes.