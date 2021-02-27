Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing left a man with serious injuries in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Midland Avenue and Gilder Driver.

A man was found with stab wounds inside an apartment building, police said.

The man was transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police are describing the suspect as a white male, in his mid-30s, with red hair and a heavy build.

The suspect is considered armed, violent and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.