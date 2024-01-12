Police are looking to identify man wearing beige suit and two different coloured shoes in connection with an alleged downtown bookstore arson that happened last month.

On Dec. 17, 2023, police said, officers responded to a call shortly after 3:00 p.m. about an arson at a bookstore in the area of Yonge and Shuter streets. The suspect -- who was wearing a beige suit with maroon details, a black hat, surgical mask and two different coloured dress shoes -- allegedly entered the store, poured flammable liquid onto merchandise, and set it on fire.

He then fled the scene.

In a news release, police say that there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was motivated by hate at this time.

Images of the suspect have been released by police. He is being described as a six-foot-tall man with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.