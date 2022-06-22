York Regional Police say they have identified one potential witness of a double fatal crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville earlier this month and are asking them to come forward to help with the investigation.

On June 11, police responded to a collision in the area of Warden Avenue and Stouffville Road, at around 8:45 a.m.

A dump truck with a trailer collided with a Toyota Corolla that had two occupants inside, police said.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say they have obtained video surveillance of a cyclist that was travelling south on Warden Avenue and stopped at the northwest corner of Stouffville Road and Warden Avenue.

They believe this cyclist likely saw the “entire sequence of events” and are asking them to contact police.

“Other witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has information on driving behaviors prior to the collision,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.