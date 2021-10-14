Peel police are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene of a collision in Mississauga Thursday evening that left a teenage boy injured.

It happened in the area of Redstone and Manion roads, near Morning Star Drive and Airport Road, just after 7 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police say. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Redstone Road.

It is described as an older model, light-coloured, four-door Honda sedan. Police say the vehicle suffered damage to the lower front bumper on the passenger side.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the investigator at 905-453-2121 ext. 1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.