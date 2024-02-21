Police in Durham Region are looking for a male who allegedly fled on foot after crashing a suspected stolen vehicle in Pickering early Wednesday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that about 4:40 a.m., officers in the area of Valley Farm Road and Finch Avenue saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle.

They said that the driver fled the area after seeing the police vehicle.

“Police did not pursue the vehicle, however the vehicle crashed a short distance away and the driver fled on foot,” DRPS said in a post on X.

Anyone who was in that area at that time and may have video surveillance or info is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.