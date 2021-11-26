Peel Regional Police (PRP) are turning to the public for information after a dog was found dead with signs of trauma in a Mississauga park.

On Nov. 24, just after 4:00 p.m., officers were called to a wooded area near Erin Centre Boulevard and Middlebury Drive where a deceased dog was found. Police say the animal had obvious signs of trauma.

Police say they have very few details regarding the dog.

“[Officers] will be working closely with the Veterinary Pathologists at the University of Guelph to gather more information about the cause of death,” investigators said in a news release issued Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133.