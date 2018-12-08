

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a male suspect after a shooting in the city’s Scarborough Village neighbourhood overnight.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Kingston Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road just after midnight for a report of an armed man who had fired multiple shots.

Once officers arrived on scene they did locate some shell casings but the suspect had already fled the area.

Police say that the suspect is believed to be a white male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a grey hooded top and grey pants.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.