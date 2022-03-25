Toronto police are looking for help in identifying a man wanted in an assault in North York last year.

Police said it happened on the morning of Sept. 2, 2021, in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street.

An unknown man holding a large metal pipe approached a 52-year-old man and threw the pipe at him.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his face, police said.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as between the ages of 30 and 35, stands five-foot-eight and weighs 165 pounds.

He was wearing a black Toronto Raptors ball cap, dark blue denim shirt, white undershirt, dark jeans and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).