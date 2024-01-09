Police are searching for a Brampton man who allegedly removed his ankle monitor while being out on bail waiting to be sentenced for human trafficking charges.

Halton police said 31-year-old Ryan Gentles allegedly took off his monitor on Monday and fled the area of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton.

Gentles is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to four counts of assault, one count of trafficking in persons, material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons and advertising sexual services.

He is described as six-foot-tall, 200 pounds, with a medium build and a tattoo on his left arm with his alias “Grizzy Gwop.” Police said he is known to frequent Toronto.

Anyone who sees Gentles should call 911 immediately and not approach him, police said. Information on his whereabouts can also be called to the police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.