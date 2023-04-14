Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and uttered racial slurs at an individual in north Toronto Friday night.

A tweet published Friday said that the incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at Doris and Olive avenues, just south of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, in north Toronto.

The victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police described the suspect as white male in his 30s, standing at five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.