Toronto police are searching for a man who has allegedly removed his GPS ankle monitor.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Broadview and Wolfrey avenues last Saturday morning to check for a wanted person.

Officers arrived to learn the man had allegedly taken off his GPS ankle bracelet. He is facing several charges and was released from court with conditions.

Police said 30-year-old Darcy Hare is wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

He is also currently wanted on an arrest warrant for assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.