Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough last week.

Police said the incident happened on March 22 in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

A 16-year-old girl on board a bus was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 40 and 50, standing five-foot-five to five-foot-seven, with brown eyes, a grey beard and balding with grey.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark green puffy jacket and a beige baseball-style hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).