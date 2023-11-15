Police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted individual after offering ride
Marlon Gowdie, 36, wanted for sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service)
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an individual after offering them a ride Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road at around 3:30 p.m. for a sexual assault.
The suspect allegedly offered to drive the victim to a place of worship. Later, he parked his vehicle in a parking lot and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.
Police have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Marlon Gowdie. He is wanted for sexual assault.
Gowdie is described as five-foot-six with a slim build and short black hair. Police released a photo of him on Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.