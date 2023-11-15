Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an individual after offering them a ride Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road at around 3:30 p.m. for a sexual assault.

The suspect allegedly offered to drive the victim to a place of worship. Later, he parked his vehicle in a parking lot and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Police have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Marlon Gowdie. He is wanted for sexual assault.

Gowdie is described as five-foot-six with a slim build and short black hair. Police released a photo of him on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.