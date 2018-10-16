

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police are searching for a 31-year-old Toronto man who disappeared while fishing in Lake Scugog late Monday afternoon.

Police say that Phong Vu was out alone in his canoe when it capsized near Scugog Island.

Police say that witnesses found the empty canoe and contacted authorities at around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

Members of Durham Regional Police North Division conducted a search for the man in coordination with the Marine Unit on Monday night but were unable to locate him.

According to police, Vu was not wearing a personal floatation device when his canoe capsized.

The search for Vu is continuing today.